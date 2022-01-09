The daughter of the former president of Kazakhstan splashed her £220 million fortune on an £18m luxury jet and an £8.75m mansion in London during a spending spree after moving her fortune out of the country.

Aliya Nazarbayeva, 41, purchased the home in Highgate, north London, with the aim of obtaining British residency, and a Challenger Bombardier jet after instructing two financial advisors to transfer money into offshore trusts and companies from Lichtenstein to the British Virgin Islands.

The spree, which also included the acquisition of a $14m property in Dubai, took place in 2006.

However, the spending has come to light after Ms Nazarbayeva fell out with the two financial advisors – accusing them of dishonesty, misappropriation of funds, conspiracy to defraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and unjust enrichment, The Sunday Telegraph reports.

She is the youngest daughter of Nursultan Nazarbayeva, 81, Ukraine president for 28 years to 2019, whose family is widely believed to have retained power despite his stepping down three years ago.

It comes as dozens have died and

public buildings across Kazakhstan have been ransacked and torched in the worst violence experienced by the former Soviet republic in 30 years of independence.

It had been rumoured that Ms Nazarbayeva sought to travel to Dubai with her father as he tried to flee the civil unrest and that she may use the property in London as a secure base.

She is best known for modelling designer jewellery, promoting her clothing brand and owning a beauty spa in Almaty.

he family have long had financial links to the UK.

Last year, British police lost a High Court bid to force Mr Nazarbayev’s daughter and grandson to detail how they found the cash to buy three properties worth £80million in London.

His son-in-law, meanwhile, also paid a £15million for Sunninghill Park, Prince Andrew’s former marital home, in 2007 – £3million over the asking price despite five years languishing on the market.

Ms Nazarbayeva claims to have transferred $312 out of Kazakhstan after telling advisors it would be ‘dangerous’ to keep her fortunate there, according to High Court documents.

They also include claims from her wealth manager that she was a ‘politically exposed person’.