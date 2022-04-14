Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will exchange wedding vows today in Mumbai at 2 pm.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding: The couple to exchange vows today

The couple will reportedly pose for the paparazzi as newlyweds at 7 pm after performing the wedding rituals. The pre-wedding festivities took place on Wednesday at Ranbir Kapoor’s residence Vastu in Mumbai.

Neetu Kapoor greeted the paparazzi as she arrived at Ranbir Kapoor’s Vastu residence for the Haldi ceremony ahead of his son’s wedding with Alia Bhatt. Earlier, it was reported that Alia Bhatt Ranbir

Kapoor’s wedding, had been postponed.

The news was confirmed by Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt who has said that her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor was postponed no final date was given as of now.

The wedding is reportedly taking place at the Kapoor family home in Chembur. The house has been decked up in the past few days and security arrangements have also been put in place.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018.