Abdul Ali, 21, was believed to have supplied around 5kg of cocaine and was found in possession of 9.8g of the class A drug when he was visited by police at his Newport home at 6am on August 17,who told him to “wake up”.

Ali Who Bragged How Much ‘Halal’ Money He Makes By Drugs Is Jailed in Newport

When he realised police were in his bedroom, Ali attempted to grab his phone to delete incriminating texts but his wrists were grabbed by officers.

As the defendant was handcuffed, police could see a plastic package wrap containing white powder on top of the duvet which was later found to be cocaine.

A sentencing hearing at Newport Crown Court on Monday was told when Ali was asked what was in the package, he replied: “It’s personal but you’ll find out what it is.”

During the search of the defendant’s Courtybella Terrace home, officers found further wraps of cocaine, another phone, £240 in cash and scales.

The first phone contained 415 messages related to drug dealing, an example being “I’ll take a bag of sniff up here”. On the second phone there were conversations about the wholesale

supply and manufacturing of cocaine, which indicated Ali held a managerial role over others.

A tick list was found which indicated the defendant was owed £1,400 and there were photos and videos of wads of cash, a person’s home being taken over for drug supply in a practice known as “cuckooing” and of Ali putting £500 worth of cannabis into a package.

When interviewed, Ali claimed the cocaine was for his own personal use and the money found was from his father to cover the costs of a festival.

The defendant later pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

In mitigation, defence barrister Stuart John said Ali has learning difficulties and fell into drug dealing in order to fund his own drug habit. He suggested there was also a “degree of manipulation by his client’s peers.

Sentencing, Judge Richard Williams said: “You used a phone line to supply 5kg of class A drugs in the Cwmbran area and you also had cannabis.

“You knew full well what you were doing, you knew it was wrong and dealt drugs with dedication if not enthusiasm.”

Ali was sentenced to a total of six years imprisonment.