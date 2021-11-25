A murder investigation has been launched folowing the tragic death of Uber driver Ali Asghar.

Ali Asghar, 39, Died Two Weeks Two after Fighting for Life Following Violent Attack in Rochdale

Mr Asghar, 39, who belong to Kotli Azad Kashmir sadly died from his injuries on the morning of Sunday November 14 following a violent attack in Rochdale on Saturday, October 30.

Two men, Connor McPartland, 20, and Martin Treacy, 18, have both been charged with section 18 assault.

McPartland has also been charged with possessing a bladed article.

Police say their enquiries are still ongoing.

PHTM sends our heartfelt sympathy to Mr Asghar’s family, friends and work colleagues.

We have been told a donation page is being set up by his fellow drivers – we will post the link as soon as possible.

Ali Asghar, 39, died in hospital two weeks

after the alleged attack in Queensway, Rochdale, on October 30.

An inquest into his death was opened at Rochdale Coroner’s Court on Monday (November 22).

Police coroner’s officer Paul Lever told the brief hearing: “On October 30, Ali was driving a taxi in the Rochdale area with two passengers.

“At 4.30am, for reasons yet to be established, the taxi was travelling along Queensway when it came to a stop outside a Shell garage.

“The driver and passengers got out and, moments after, Mr Asghar was violently assaulted.”

Mr Asghar was taken to Royal Oldham Hospital and later transferred to Salford Royal Hospital, where he died on November 14.

Coroner Catherine McKenna adjourned the inquest with a date for a full hearing yet to be set.

Two men have since been charged with Mr Asghar’s murder.

Connor McPartland, 20, of Hollins Road, Oldham, and Martin Treacy, 18, of Gawsworth Close, Oldham, were originally charged with section 18 assault.