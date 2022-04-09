As the political crisis in Pakistan took a dangerous turn on Saturday night, airports across Pakistan were put on high alert and directed not to allow any government official to fly abroad without a no-object certificate.

Alert at airports across Pakistan, no govt official can fly out of country without NOC

In addition, extraordinary security measures were taken in the federal capital Islamabad and an emergency was declared at all hospitals.

Paramilitary forces were also seen patrolling the roads of Islamabad. Jail vans have also rached outside Parliament House.

A meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday night approved the proposal to declassify the “threat letter”.

Now the letter will be shared with the National Assembly speaker, Senate chairman and the chief justice of Pakistan.

Earlier, this letter could not be shared with anyone under the Official Secrets Act.

As of 10:00pm on Saturday night, a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is under way at Prime Minister’s House.

There are reports that Prime Minister’s Chamber at the Parliament House has been opened and security around the chamber has been increased amid speculations that Prime Minister Imran Khan could arrive at the Parliament House anytime.