A woman from Derby says her family were subjected to “disgusting” racist abuse at the city’s biggest fireworks event.

Aleesha Khaliq confronts racist at city firework display in Derby

Aleesha Khaliq and some of her extended family attended Derbyshire County Cricket Club’s sold-out annual display on Friday night, November 5.

Just before the fireworks were due to start around 7pm, Ms Khaliq says her family members were confronted by a man who told them to “go back to their own country”.

Ms Khaliq, who works as a journalist and political commentator specialising in anti-racism, turned around and told the man that she was Derby born and bred and has lived in the city all her life.

She filmed part of his reaction, which can be viewed above, in which he appears to attempt to “smack” her phone out of her hand.

Recalling what happened, the 23-year-old Muslim said: “We were trying to get through the crowd a bit to be in a good place to see the fireworks. I was with my sister, brother-in-law and his siblings, and their cousins.

“It all started when the man decided to push the pushchair he was holding into my sister’s legs and a 14-year-old cousin’s legs too.

“I turned around and asked them why they were taking so long to get through the crowd, and my brother-in-law said that this guy has just told us to ‘go back’ to our own country. A few bystanders heard it too and threatened to ‘smack him’ if he said it again.

“I was at the front so I didn’t hear it myself, it was my family who heard what he said.

“When I pulled my camera out, he refused to say it again. I told him that I was born here.

“As soon as I turned the video on he tried to hide his face and then tried to smack my phone out of my hand.

“When I told him what my profession was and that I was going to tweet the video, he went red in the face. Where’s the need to be racist? So disgusting.”

Ms Khaliq shared the video on her Twitter page at around 8.50pm on Friday night, and it has since gone

viral, receiving nearly 4,000 retweets and more than 10,000 likes.

While the majority of comments have been supportive with people offering their solidarity, she says a few negative comments have been “very anxiety inducing” for her over the past few days.

She said: “I’m experienced in dealing with racists, I’ve been dealing with online abuse as part of my job for years as my forte is anti-racism.

“But for it to happen in real life, I felt that adrenaline rush, had a lump in my throat and was shaking because I was angry and shocked that it’d had happened.

“We didn’t let it ruin our evening, and people have overwhelmingly been very supportive – but there have been quite a few racist comments in response to my video which have been very anxiety inducing for me.”

Ms Khaliq has been very thankful for the support of both Derbyshire police and Derbyshire County Cricket Club following the incident.

She said: “Both parties have been really helpful, the cricket club reached out via Twitter DM (direct message) straight away after it happened, and the police have been chasing it up over the weekend too.”

A spokeswoman for Derbyshire police said: “We received a report in the early hours of Saturday morning (6 November) about a tweet where a woman reported being racially abused during a fireworks display at Derbyshire County Cricket ground, on the evening of Friday 5 November.

“We have spoken with the victim and an investigation is currently in its early stages.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any other information is asked to contact us quoting reference number 66 of 6 November.”

Any witnesses can contact Derbyshire police by calling 101, or by sending a message to its social media channels.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Friday’s fireworks night and fun fair event The Incora County Ground was attended by a sold-out crowd of 14,000 people.

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Cricket Club said: “The alleged incident between two visitors to the venue was brought to the Club’s attention via social media after the event.

“Derbyshire County Cricket Club does not tolerate discrimination of any kind and we are liaising with the alleged victim and Derbyshire police.”