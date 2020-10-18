Aleema Ali, 16, from Bradford Burns After Shampoo Caught Fire on Her Head

Aleema Ali, 16, from Bradford, was just 12-years-old when the medicated shampoo she’d applied to her hair caught fire and engulfed her entire head in flames.

Aleema, had returned home from boarding school to discover she had caught head lice, and applied a medicated shampoo to kill the lice in her hair

She was left with burns on over half of her body and over the years has had to undergo hundreds of procedures to help her adapt.

Aleema says her ‘confidence and self-love’ are at an all-time high – and she has since amassed a loyal fan base online where she shares make-up tutorials.

Aleema, says ‘I am now glad this happened. It’s made me into a better person. My self-love and confidence have risen rapidly.’

In December 2016, Aleema returned home from boarding school to discover she had caught head lice, and applied Full Marks Solution, a medicated shampoo to kill the lice in her hair.

‘I went to the kitchen to get to the bin and whilst

I was walking past, my hair caught fire as the medicine was extremely flammable,’ she recalled.

Aleema was rushed to hospital and arrived around 10 minutes after the incident, where she was immediately taken to intensive care.

Aleema suffered third-degree burns on 55 per cent of her body. Aleema admitted she ‘thought she would die’ when her entire head went up in flames.

She said: ‘My recovery was extremely difficult and it is still ongoing. Every day, I have to do nebulisers, humidifiers, pressure garments, splits, creams, medication and much more.

‘I’ve had hundreds of surgeries before and will hopefully have more in the future.

‘Every single member of the NHS has been so supportive from the hospitals I’ve been to including Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Pinderfields.

‘Internally, I am completely fine. I was also told my hair wouldn’t grow back but miraculously it has. I can still lead a completely normal life. I can drive and do everyday activities.’

Despite her burns, Aleema says her ‘confidence and self-love’ are at all-time high. She is GLAD the accident happened because it’s made her a ‘better person’.