Aleem Khan to become next Punjab CM: sources

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has given the green signal to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan to become the Chief Minister of Punjab, sources said.

Political sources said that Aleem Khan had meetings with about 40 members of the Punjab National Assembly in the last three days who have assured their support while today Aleem Khan will probably announce he’s joining the Jahangir Tareen group including 10 associates.

Sources claim that PML-N has assured Aleem Khan to remove Usman Bazdar’s government and make him Chief Minister of Punjab. It may be noted

that Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan were considered to be the close-friends of Imran Khan, but after coming into power, the premier allegedly neglected them.

It merits mention that Jahangir Tareen group will also hold an important meeting today to discuss and finalize its strategy regarding the opposition’s much hyped no-confidence motion and evolving political situation.

The meeting will be held at Lahore residence of estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen; however, he himself will address the huddle through video link as he is in London for medical checkup.

The group will also share details about its contact with other disgruntled lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).