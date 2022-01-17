Malik Faisal Akram, 44, of Blackburn who was shot dead after taking four people hostage at a Texas synagogue was not living in the United States and had travelled there from the UK via New York’s JFK International Airport shortly before the New Year.

Akram Shot Dead in US Had ‘Mental Health Issues’ Claims Brother Gulbar in Blackburn

Akram’s brother Gulbar said in an online post that his family was devastated by the incident. He said, “We would like to say that we as a family do not condone any of his actions and would like to sincerely apologise wholeheartedly to all the victims involved in the unfortunate incident.”

He said though his brother was suffering from mental health issues, he was confident Akram would not harm the hostages. “There was nothing we could have said to him or done that would have convinced him to surrender. Obviously, our priority will be to get him back to the UK for his funeral prayers,

although we have been warned it could take weeks.”

He also questioned how his brother was allowed to enter the US despite having a criminal record.

“His brother told British media that Faisal suffered from severe mental health illnesses.

“He reiterated that his brother wouldn’t have wanted to hurt anyone and he was extremely apologetic about the panic and terror that his brother had caused in Texas.”

Akram took four people hostage, including a rabbi, inside the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville at around 11am local time on Saturday.

One was freed after six hours before an FBI SWAT team entered the building at around 9pm, shot the attacker dead and released the other three unharmed.

On it the hostage taker was heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al Qaeda, who was convicted of trying to kill US military officers while in custody in Afghanistan.

He said he wanted to speak to Siddiqui, who is being held at FMC Carswell in Fort Worth, Texas, following her conviction in 2010.