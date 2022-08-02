A man from Bradford has been put behind bars for drug dealing in Reading. Akaash Nazir, of St Margarets Avenue, has been sentenced to four years and ten months in prison.

Akaash Nazir jailed after dumping cocaine in failed escape bid in Reading

Officers from Thames Valley Police arrested Nazir on May 11, 2022, after spotting Nazir standing next to a parked vehicle on Buckland Road in Reading. In an attempt to flee the police, he dumped 33 wraps of Class A drugs and the car keys to the vehicle.

However, Thames Valley Police officers caught Nazir on the same road. He was arrested and a search at a Reading address was carried out. It was here that officers found two sets of weighing scales, which tested positive for crack cocaine and heroin.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to a count each of possession with intent to supply

heroin and crack cocaine at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, July 27. Nazir has also been smacked with six points on his driving licence and ordered to forfeit cash, phones, drugs and paraphernalia.

Nazir also admitted to one count of acquiring, using, possessing criminal property and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Detective Constable Aimee Usher of the Reading Stronghold team said: “We will proactively and robustly target and prosecute offenders and our activity will be both visible and covert, aimed at disrupting and pursuing those involved in the supply of drugs.

“The information that the public can provide around drug supply offences in Reading plays an important part in developing intelligence into a proactive investigation. If you have any information, we would encourage you to report it to us either by calling 101 or via online reporting on our website.

“Alternatively, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”