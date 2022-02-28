Ajmal Rahmani Who fled to Ukraine for Refuge Forced to Flee Again

Ajmal Rahmani, a man who left Afghanistan before the US withdrawal and came to Ukraine a year ago, is living a nightmare now as he is forced to flee with his family yet again after the Russian invasion. “I run from one war, come to another country and another war starts. Very bad luck,” Rahmani told AFP shortly after crossing into Poland.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, nearly 2,13,000 people crossed into Poland from Ukraine, Polish authorities said. Rahmani and his family now have 15 days to get registered, said Tomasz Pietrzak, a lawyer with the Ocalenie (Salvation) Foundation, which is a charity for migrants. “Poland will have to very quickly amend its legislation on this issue,” he said.

Rahmani, with his seven-year-old daughter Marwa, son Omar, 11, and his wife Mina, walked 30km on foot because of the gridlock on the Ukrainian side of the border. He reportedly worked for NATO in Afghanistan for 18 years at Kabul airport and fled the country before the US withdrawal. “I had a good life in Afghanistan, I had a private house, I had a private car, I had a good salary,” said Rahmani. “I sold my car, my house, my everything. I lost everything.” He added, “Nothing is better than my love, than my family life”.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin could reportedly be deploying one

of the deadliest weapons known to man and is also considering nuclear options. Putin deployed a terrifying rocket system onto the battlefield after three days of defense by Ukrainian forces. In footage verified by CNN, the Russian army was seen moving TOS-1 Buratino rockets towards the front line. Meanwhile, Putin has also ordered the military command to put nuclear deterrence forces on high alert following aggressive statements by NATO countries.

Besides nuclear warheads, TOS-1 ‘Buratino’ and TOS-1A ‘Solntsepek’ are some of the most dangerous weapons in modern-day warfare. The tanks, which feature a terrifying oblong-shaped rack on top, are loaded with batches of incendiary and thermobaric rockets that can wipe out everything within a 300-yard radius. British military sources warned that the weapon could potentially kill tens of thousands of civilians if used. The blast from the rockets is said to produce a wall of flame that is followed by a vacuum, causing fatal damage to lungs and other internal organs.

The powerful thermobaric devices, which are among the world’s deadliest non-nuclear weaponry, were filmed on the back of a lorry on Saturday, February 27, just ten miles from Russia’s border with northern Ukraine. The vehicles were reportedly headed for the city of Kharkiv where Ukrainian troops are fiercely fighting with Russian forces.