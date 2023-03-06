AJK Govt Makes Hijab Mandatory for Female Teachers and Students

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has made it mandatory for female teachers and students to wear hijab in mixed-gender educational institutions.

In a circular issued on Monday, the AJK education department issued a directive to all school and college administrators to ensure that its hijab-related regulations be carried out in letter and spirit.

Strict action would be taken against the head of the institution if he fails to implement the directions issued by the authorities, warned

the AJK government.

The circular does not, however, make it clear what will happen to female students and teachers who do not wear the hijab.

The leaders of the institutions are not following the clothing code that the authorities previously established, according to the education department’s employees, who explained the reasoning behind the circular.

The education officers, however, could not provide the details about the dress code issued earlier.

The circular was referred to by the authorities as “inside matter” of the office, and they added that it was issued to maintain order at the educational institutions.