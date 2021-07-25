Polling for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has ended and counting of votes is currently underway.

AJK Elections 2021 Live Results of All Parties and Constituencies

A total of 32 political parties are contesting the AJK elections 2021 and hundreds of independent candidates are also vying in all the 45 electoral constituencies including 33 in AJK districts and 12 meant of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in various parts of Pakistan.

The polling started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break. Over 40 thousand security personals including PAK Army, FC, Rangers & Police performed duties to ensure peaceful polling.

Unofficial and unconfirmed results of a large number of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly seats have been received as more are pouring in.

Party position:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI): 18

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP): 4

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N): 4

Muslim Conference (MC): 1

Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party (JK PP): 1

Unofficial results of AJK elections 2021 are as follows:

LA-1 Mirpur I unofficial results of all polling stations

Winner

PTI candidate

Azhar Sadiq: 14233 votes

Runner up

PML-N candidate Chaudhry Masood Khalid: 7609 votes

________________________________________________________________________

LA-2 Mirpur unofficial results

PTI’s Zafar Anwar is in the lead with 136 votes. PPP’s Qasim Majeed is in second place with 87 votes.

________________________________________________________________________

LA-3 Mirpur III unofficial results of all polling stations

Winner

PTI candidate Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry: 18447 votes

Runner up

PML-N candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed: 15300

________________________________________________________________________

LA-4 Mirpur IV unofficial results of all polling stations

Unofficial results, preliminary results show PTI’s Chaudhry Arshad Hussain emerged victorious with 22,752 votes.

PML-N’s Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed bagged 20,879 votes.

________________________________________________________________________

LA-5 Bhimber-1 unofficial results of all polling stations

Winner

PML-N candidate Col (R) Waqar Ahmad Noor: 21799 votes

Runner up

PPP candidate Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf: 15583 votes

________________________________________________________________________

LA-09 Kotli II unofficial results

PPP’s Javed Iqbal is leading with 9098 votes. Muslim Conference candidate Sardar Naeem is behind with 4027 votes.

________________________________________________________________________

LA-10 Kotli III

PPP leading in this constituency with 3502 votes. PTI’s Malik Yousuf is in second place and has bagged 2569 votes so far.

________________________________________________________________________

LA-11 Kotli IV unofficial results

PTI’s candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq is leading the constituency with 12830 votes. PML-N’s Raja Naseer is in the second position with 11166 votes.