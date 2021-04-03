The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided to impose a complete stay at home restriction in a district of the federally administered area amid rising cases.

AJK Announces to Impose Complete Lock Down For Two Weeks

According to details, the AJK government has decided to impose restriction in the Poonch district after the positivity ratio in the region reached an unexpected 27 percent.

The educational institutes in the district will also remain close in the district for two weeks.

The latest statistics shared by the National Command Operations Centre (NCOC) showed that the active cases in AJK have reached an

alarming level of 13,176. “The deaths in AJK has reached 363 while 11,098 have so far recovered,” the NCOC data shows.

Two days back, the Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) government has increased the restrictions in Mirpur city by banning all political and social gatherings.

The deputy commissioner of AJK’s Mirpur said that the government has also banned indoor and outdoor wedding events, whereas, business centres will also remain closed on Friday and Saturday.

Other than the prescribed time, the trade centres will be allowed to function from morning till 8:00 pm. The Mirpur DC said that Rs500 fine will be imposed on an individual for not wearing face mask.