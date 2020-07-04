Ajay Devgn Trolled for Announcing Film on Indian Army Which Defeated By Chinese in Galwan Valley

Ajay Devgn is being trolled on Twitter and other social media sites again; this time for announcing a film on Indian forces’ humiliating defeat at the hands of Chinese in Galwan valley on June 15.

“IT’S OFFICIAL… #AjayDevgn to make film on #GalwanValley clash… The film – not titled yet – will narrate the story of sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army… Cast not finalized… Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film.” Indian journalist and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

What followed after this announcement was jokes from both Pakistani and Indian Twitterati who not only termed the idea ridiculous but mocked Ajay Devgan in a thousand ways.

Twitter users reminded him

that Indian forces lost it badly while others said that Indian forces can only beat China in a Bollywood movie.

This was not the first time that the actor was trolled for his boastful and funny ultra-nationalistic stance, last time he and Akshay Kumar were trolled after they tweeted in support of their government’s false claims of a “surgical strike” inside Pakistan.

Then he welcomed Abhinandan Varthaman-the Indian Air Force pilot was held captive in Pakistan for 60 hours after his aircraft was shot down- as a “hero” when Pakistan released him as a gesture of peace.

On June 15, 20 Indian Army personnel, including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, were killed in a face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh, according to Indian sources.