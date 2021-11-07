In 2011, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shety collaborated on the cop entertainer, Singham, followed by it’s sequel which culminated into a cop universe today with Simmba and Sooryavanshi joining in.

Ajay Devgn set to battle with Pakistan over Azad Kashmir in ‘Singham 3’

Over the last few years, there has been constant chatter about the third instalment of Singham franchise, however, Pinkvilla has now confirmed that next up in the cop universe is Singham 3.

“Singham was set in Goa, followed by Singham Returns which went a notch higher with the premise being set in Mumbai. And now, Rohit and Ajay are all set to take things to the next level as Singham 3 is set again

the backdrop of terrorism with the protagonist travelling all the way to Pakistan to grab hold of terror outfits,” revealed a source close to the development.

In Singham 3, it’s going to be a battle between Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff. “The story takes off from where Sooryavanshi ended. The lion-hearted cop will be off to Azad Kashmir to trace down the head of terror outfits, who have an eye to destroy India from the world map,” the source added.

Apart from Ajay, the two other cops, Simmba and Sooryavanshi too are expected to be a part of the project, the movie will go on floors in the last quarter of 2022, tentatively by November and will release on 15th August 2023.