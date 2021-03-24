Airport Officer Flirts With Girl, 15, Asks Phone Number and Mithai in Pakistan

FIA Official Suspended for Flirting With a Minor Girl upon her arrival, at the airport.

Tap for the video of FIA Officer Flirts With Girl, 15, Asks Phone Number and Mithai in Pakistan

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has suspended a Sub-Inspector for allegedly harassing a girl at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, on Tuesday.

The security agency’s Director for Sindh, Amir Farooqi, took notice of the incident and suspended the Immigration Officer identified as Sanjay for his inappropriate behavior with the 15-year-old traveling from Bahrain to Karachi.

According

to the details, the FIA officer asked the minor for her phone number and mithai (sweets).

Onlookers had filmed him and demanded an explanation for his misbehavior with her, to which he replied that her contact number was required to be written in a list and that he had jokingly asked for mithai.

The suspended officer has also been reported to the zonal office, and departmental action will be taken against him.

Wonder what kind of training these people are getting for service at such a sensitive place. He showed highly unprofessional behaviour, maybe he needs demotion and fresh professional training.