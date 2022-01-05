Aircraft Travelling from Islamabad to Saudi Arabia Narrowly Escaped Disaster

A private airline’s aircraft travelling from Islamabad to Saudi Arabia narrowly escaped a disaster due to the presence of mind of the pilot, reported on Wednesday citing informed sources.

Sources said that pilot of the private airline’s plane safely landed the aircraft back at the Islamabad airport after detecting a technical fault soon after taking off.

The engineers are carrying out repair work of the aircraft after which the flight will take off

again for Saudi Arabia today afternoon.

Meanwhile, the passengers have been shifted to the lounge and they are being taken care of, the airport officials said.

Earlier, a Pakistan International Airlines flight had landed safely at Karachi airport, after it developed a technical fault en route from Abu-Dhabi to Peshawar.

According to details, the pilot of PIA flight no. PK-218 contacted air traffic controller (ATC) after the plane developed mid-air fault in its hydraulics system. The pilot of the plane had wisely landed it safely at Karachi airport.

