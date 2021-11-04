The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced that inbound air travel in Pakistan will operate at “full quantum” from November 10 owing to the downward trend in coronavirus cases.

Air Travel in Pakistan will Operate at “Full Quantum” from November 10

The decision was taken in a meeting of the NCOC held here in Islamabad.

According to the statement, inbound air traffic will operate “at full quantum” with effect from 10 November 2021.

All passengers of and above six years, whether locals or foreigners, will have to carry a negative PCR

test report before boarding the flight.

Furthermore, Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) on arrival at the airport for all inbound passengers has been abolished, except for people travelling via direct flight from category ‘C’ and high-risk countries.

As per new rules, the following countries have been placed in category ‘C’ list.

Armenia

Iraq

Thailand

Mexico

Ukraine

Meanwhile, in the wake of “high disease” indicators, the following countries have been placed in a high-risk list. However, no travel restrictions have been imposed on them, NCOC said.

Russia

Iran

Ethiopia

Germany

Philippines

Afghanistan

Furthermore, Afghan citizens can travel to Pakistan through border terminals without vaccination certificates or PCR tests. However, they will undergo stringent testing and quarantine protocols.