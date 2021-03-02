Ahmed Baker, 19, Stabbed to Death in Western London

19-year-old man who was stabbed to death in central London has been named as Ahmed Beker.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Paddington Green at 9.13pm following reports of a stabbing, where they found the teenage victim.

Despite the efforts of police and paramedics, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Ahmed’s uncle described him as “modesty” and “kind”.

Ahmed died at the scene where his cousin Josif, 17, was less than 100 yards from where he was fatally stabbed two years ago.

Josif’s father, James, said Ahmed was “unbelievable,” adding: “That’s the same thing. My brother is devastated.” Police began investigating the murder.

Ahmed’s cousin, Josif, a business student at City of Westminster College, was killed in a “sudden brutal” attack outside KFC on Edgeware Road, less than 100 meters from the tragedy on Friday night.

dad’s brother, James, 52, said: “I was so shocked and devastated. It hurt me. It reminds me of what happened. It’s the same.

“My brother is devastated. I’m scared of him. He can’t understand this. He doesn’t understand what happened. He doesn’t believe it.”

“We are not in the war. How can we do this? How can we kill people with a knife? It’s unbelievable.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place at Westminster Mortuary on Sunday, it added.

No arrests have been made and detectives are keen to hear from anyone who has images or video of the incident or who saw the events leading up to it.

A Section 60 order granting police additional stop and search powers has been enacted in the area until 2pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD7919/26FEB.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.