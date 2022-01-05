A man who held a woman at knifepoint after stalking her in a London Tube station has been jailed for 14 years.

Ahmed, 27, Stalked and Assaulted Woman At Knifepoint at London Tube Station Jailed for 14 Years

Bodor Ahmed, 27, followed his victim as she walked away from Canning Town Underground Station on July 19 last year.

At around 10.30pm, once they had reached a secluded street, Ahmed pulled out a knife and forced the terrified 29-year-old woman into a property where he assaulted her.

Unbeknownst to Ahmed, a member of the public witnessed him threatening the woman outside the building and called police.

Officers arrived and found the victim in an ‘distressed’ state, before arranging specialist care for her.

Ahmed tried to flee through an underground car park but was

quickly detained by officers and a large kitchen knife was found nearby.

Ahmed, of Poplar, east London, admitted assault, threatening a person with a knife at Snaresbrook Crown Court in September, Where he was jailed for 14 years.

Detective Constable Roberta Burkin, who worked on the investigation, said: ‘Ahmed’s actions were absolutely appalling. He armed himself with a knife before carrying out an unprovoked attack on a defenceless woman for his own perverse gratification.

‘I would like to praise the victim for the bravery and integrity she has shown throughout the investigation.

‘This was a terrifying ordeal, but I do hope this sentence will give her some sense of closure.

‘I would also like to thank the member of the public who called police when they saw the woman in distress. Their quick thinking meant officers could respond swiftly and arrest Ahmed at the scene.’