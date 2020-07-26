Actor and singer Agha Ali has shared a prayer message on social media.

The actor wrote in his Instagram story, “I pray to Allah Almighty to give a lot of happiness.”

Agha Ali Congratulates Ex-Firlfriend Sarah Khan on Her Marriage

He wrote, “And I pray that your future life will be very good. Amen.”

It may be recalled that well-known actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir have tied the knot recently.

Agha Ali did not mention Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir in his Instagram story, but after reading his prayer message, it seems that he has released this message only for this new showbiz

duo.

It should be noted that Sarah Khan and actor Agha Ali liked each other, but in 2019, the two separated for unknown reasons.

Agha Ali also got married to fellow actress Hina Altaf in a simple ceremony this year, while Sarah Khan has tied the knot with well-known singer Falak Shabir.

The wedding celebrations of Sarah Khan, who shocked her fans with the news of her engagement on Instagram two days ago, also started at the same time and now she has started her new life journey.

All the wedding ceremonies have been photographed by Abdul Samadzia who shared a beautiful video for the fans of the two on his Instagram.