After Sushant, Another Indian Actor Committed Suicide

After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, another Indian actor Sushil Gowda committed suicide.

According to Indian media reports, Sushil Gowda, an actor in India’s local showbiz industry, committed suicide at his home in Mandya area of ​​Karnataka state, the cause of suicide has not been revealed yet, his family has confirmed his death.

According to the Times of India, Sushil Gowda had reached the heights of fame by starring in ‘Anthapuram serial’ and later he got the opportunity to work in films.

His film Slaga also became famous

after which Sushil embarked on a new journey of development.

Sushil, who worked for India’s local industry, has been mourned by fellow actors and they paid tribute to the actor.

Sushant Singh, a rising young Bollywood actor, also committed suicide last month. His friends say the actor was suffering from severe depression due to lack of work.

According to media reports, this year has proved to be very tragic for the Indian film industry. Earlier this year, famous Bollywood star Irfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and music composer Sajid Khan had passed away.