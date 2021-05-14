After Moon Controversy, Mufti Muneeb Urges Nation To Observe ‘Qaza Roza’

Former Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman, while casting doubts over the moon sighting committee’s decision to declare Eid on Thursday, has asked the nation to observe a Qaza Roza [compensatory fast].

“Government wanted a puppet Ruet-e-Hilal Committee… I cried all night over the decision of the committee,” he said while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Thursday.

Mufti Muneeb said the moon sighting committee, headed by chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, was waiting for Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, who every year holds unofficial meeting of the Shawwal moon sighting in Peshawar, to make the announcement about the moon.

“The chairman Ruet-e-Hilal announced the decision soon after Mufti Shahabuddin announced Eidul Fitr on Thursday (today),” he added.

In a late-night announcement on Wednesday, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which met in Islamabad, declared Eidul Fitr would be celebrated across the country today as the Shawwal moon had been sighted.

Mufti Muneeb while

criticising the incumbent moon sighting committee chairman said that under his chairmanship no minister could dare to attend the meeting of the moon sighting committee.

“I urge all Muslims in the country to observe one Qaza Roza and those who were in Aitekaf sit one more day in mosque as compensation,” he added.

After decades, Pakistani Muslims are observing the holy festival along with their brethren in the rest of the world including those in the Arab nations, the US, Canada and most Southeast Asian countries.

At around 11:30pm last night, Maulana Azad made the announcement.

“The Shawwal moon has been sighted. Eid will be celebrated tomorrow [Thursday],” he said.

He added that zonal committees had received testimonies from all over the country and the decision was made “unanimously”.

“We received testimonies from Chaman, Qilla Saifullah, Peshawar and many other localities including some in Sindh,” he explained.

Maulana Azad pointed out that similar to the month of Ramazan, the entire country was celebrating Eid on the same day.