After Halima Sultan Pakistani Fans Trolls Actress Burcu Kiratli for Bikini Pic

Since the Ertugrul drama aired in Pakistan, Pakistani fans have started following each character of drama on social media.

After Halima Sultan in the Turkish drama serial ‘Ertugrul Ghazi’, now another character Gokce Hatun (Burcu Kıratlı) is facing criticism from Pakistani fans.

Actress Burcu Kıratlı shared a video on her Instagram, in which she is seen enjoying swimming in a pool dressed in a bikini.

The video, shared by Burcu Kıratlı, continues to draw criticism from Pakistani fans over the actress’ outfit, and fans are outraged.

Earlier, Esra Bilgic, who played the lead role of Halima Sultan in ‘Ertugrul Ghazi’, has also been criticized by Pakistani fans for wearing western clothes.

Earlier actor who plays Halima Sultan on the show, Esra Bilgiç, revealed the dark, albeit hilarious, side of

Pakistani fans as they went on to relentlessly moral police her on her clothing and poses.

The picture elicited comments like ‘Why are some Turkish and Pakistani actors following Western culture?’ and ‘I hate you after seeing this picture Halima Sultan.’

That’s not all, many even likened her on-screen persona to something that they expected from her in real life. The ‘modest and noble’ lady trope was repeated, implying that that’s how she should lead her life.

There were also long paragraphs about how she should emulate the character she played on screen and that she looked much better in 12th-century attire than the ‘western’ clothes she wears in her personal life. The impossibility of which is obviously lost on many of the commentators.

Here’s hoping that our people realise that actors are actual people in real life and cannot and don’t have to emulate the characters they play on-screen.