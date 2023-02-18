Actress Sajal Aly, who has once again risen to international fame with ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’, has shared her two cents on the idea of marriage.

After Failed Love Marriage Sajal Aly Reveals She Doesn’t Wants To Be With Someone

Recently, Sajal Aly gave an interview with YouTuber Ridah Khan in which she revealed that she does not think that getting married is important. Talking about it she further said, “In a way, you are not asking me, you know the answer, you know what you want.”

She continued, “You know that you are complete without a man, to be with the right person or to be in

love is a great idea but you are not incomplete without a man. I don’t think so, I don’t really crave to be with someone.”

She maintained that she has this feeling that she feels full. According to Aly, she celebrates every day because of the amount of love, respect, and praise. Sajal Aly is currently single but previously she was married to Ahad Raza Mir, however, the couple parted ways after two years of staying married.

On the work front, Aly’s ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ had a worldwide premiere. The movie has been directed by Indian director Shekar Kapoor and produced by Jemima Goldsmith. The movie is set to premiere in Pakistan on March 3.