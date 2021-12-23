Anyone who lives in Karachi knows about Delizia since the chain has been amongst one of the most famous cake stores in the city for quite some time now. However, the popularity of the store might just drop after the recent incident that took place at the bakery.

After Delizia, Aunty Munaver’s Also Refused to Write Merry Christmas on Cakes

According to a customer who posted on social media, the salesman of Delizia refused to write the words ‘Merry Christmas’ on a cake she purchased from the bakery. The customer also stated that the individuals working at the bakery said that they were given the order to decline such requests.

She further said, “If they’re so against the minorities and their religion then they should not even make money from these occasions. Very disappointed with Delizia for their unethical and unprofessional behavior.”

Now another bakery Aunty Munaver’s joins the Delizia, according to a post published on Karachi Food Diaries, the

staff of Aunty Munaver’s refused to write the greeting ‘Merry Christmas’ for a customer. In fact, they insisted the customer reach out to the officials of the bakery.

Of course, this caused an instant uproar on social media where people started calling out the bakery for religious discrimination. People also pointed out that Happy Birthday and Happy Eid is written on cakes without any objection, so why not ‘Merry Christmas’? Some people also revealed past experiences where Delizia salesmen had refused to write ‘Happy Easter’ on a cake.

While the words ‘Merry Christmas’ harm Islam and Muslims in no way, it is certainly sad to see how minorities are treated in Pakistan.

Imagine if a bakery in Canada or the United States refused to write ‘Eid Mubarak’ on a cake. What would the reaction have been then?

The management of Delizia on the other hand, have stated that the chain has nothing against Christmas and the refusal to write the message was the individual’s personal opinion.