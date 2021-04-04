After 3rd Wave Started in Pakistan, Now Britons Rush Back To Avoid £1,750 Hotel

Thousands of British travellers rushed to return home from Pakistan before the dead line of 9th April after which they will forced to say in hotels for 10 days at their own cost of £1750.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner last month warned that that it is “illegal” to travel from the United Kingdom for leisure as the cases of were rising in Pakistan.

The ban on Pakistan means British-Pakistanis will be banned completely from entering England if they have been in Pakistan in the last 10 days.

The only way to enter UK is through hotel quaran-tine, that means paying £1,750 to be held in for 10 days in a government-appointed facility.

Federal Minister of Pakistan Asad Umar had also confirmed in the last month that the third wave of has started in Pakistan and attributed the rising number of cases to the UK strain.

Umar said that the uptick in cases was witnessed in districts where a large portion of the Pakistan British community lives.

“Yes, there is no doubt that the third wave

has started and basically, the phenomena that’s driving it is the spread of the UK strain,” Umar said while talking to a private news channel on Thursday evening.

Later, he added, sequencing was carried out across the country. “[We reached the conclusion that] the dominant strain right now is the UK strain.”

As a result, the government of Pakistan has reintroduced a series of tougher measures to curb the situations.

In many parts of Pakistan business centres have reduced their timings. The policy of 50pc work from home for both public and private offices has also been enforced.

Street vendor and road sellers too had to run their businesses within that narrow time frame.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Sunday that the third wave of the is extremely dangerous in comparison to the previous two waves, urging the masses to strictly follow the SOPs.

“We have so far been protecting our people, we are not imposing restrictions or closing our factories. We are only imposing minor restrictions. But if this spreads, it will have a very negative impact and we will be forced to take steps the country could have plunged into a severe economic crisis.”