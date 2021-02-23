Afraz Sheikh is already serving a prison sentence of six years imposed at York Crown Court in November for drug trafficking offences.

Afraz Sheikh Turned his Bradford Home into Heroin Factory is Jailed for 6 Years

Today, the new jail term was imposed concurrently after he was caught red-handed with an industrial press, bulking agent, scales, dust masks and dealer bags at his then address in Galsworthy Avenue, Heaton. No drugs were found but Sheikh’s fingerprints were on the press and there were traces of heroin on the equipment.

Sheikh, 31, of Nearcliffe Road, Heaton, was brought to Bradford Crown Court from prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the production of heroin on March 5, 2019, and dangerous driving and possession of cannabis on July 24, 2019.

Prosecutor Tayo Dasaolu said he was arrested after the police were tipped off that he was delivering drugs paraphernalia to the Galsworthy Avenue address.

He was already under police investigation for the drug trafficking offences dating from 2018.

The offence of dangerous driving was committed in Farfield Terrace, Manningham, Bradford, at 10pm, Miss Dasaolu said.

Sheikh was spotted on his phone while at the wheel

of a VW Golf. He sped off discarding a bag containing £4,000 in cash and a package of cannabis.

During the short police pursuit, the car struck bins, mounted the kerb and hit metal bollards. Sheikh ran off but he was apprehended.

His barrister, Andrea Parnham, said that when Sheikh was arrested in 2018, a large amount of cash and drugs were seized by the police.

The dealers he was working for wanted him to make up that loss and he was ordered to continue in the drugs trade against his will.

Sheikh was employed in the motor trade before he was jailed three months ago, Miss Parnham told the court.

Recorder Judy Dawson said the heroin production was a sophisticated set-up that included a large industrial style press for use after the drug had been bulked up with the cutting agent.

Sheikh had tried to claim he was only making a delivery at the property but he was the registered occupier and the bills were in his name.

He was jailed for six years for being concerned in the production of heroin and six months to run consecutively for the dangerous driving. He was banned from driving for four years and three months.