A man has been given an extended 23-year-sentence after being found guilty of multiple s**ual offences in Kirklees.

Adnan Afzal, 35, Jailed for 23 Years for Assaulting a Woman in Kirklees

Adnan Afzal (35) who lived in the Dewsbury area was sentenced for six offences including assault at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (April 22).

The 34-year old was sentenced for assault abusing on his victim which took place between 2017 and 2019 in the Kirklees area.

One of the assaults took place when the victim was a young teenager.

He was jailed for 17 years with an extended licence period of six years making for a 23 year term in total.

Afzal was arrested in by officers from the Kirklees Police Child Safeguarding Team in

2019 after the offences were first reported by the victim and her family.

He was found guilty of all six offences by a jury following a four day trial at Leeds Crown Court.

DC Samantha Smith of the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Team, said: “I want to praise the courage of the victim in this case in coming forwards and reporting the offending Afzal subjected her to.

“We welcome the sentence he has received which reflects the very serious nature of his sentencing and his refusal to admit his crimes against his victim and put her and her family through the ordeal of a trial.

“Victims of such offences will always be listened to and we will do all we can with partners to support them, investigate reported offences, and seek justice for them.”