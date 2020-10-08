Young families who spent their life savings on their dream homes were left ‘in a state of panic’ after finding out the properties are worthless.

Adeel Azfal, 27, Invested £175K in New-Build Houses in Bradford But All Worthless

Couples invested up to £180,000 for new-build houses before finding they failed to meet building regulations.

Owners were then told the Bradford estate backs onto a former landfill site which still emits toxic methane gas.

And they were dealt another devastating blow when the developer Sherwood Homes went into administration, leaving them in thousands of pounds of debt.

Adeel Azfal, 27, spent £175,000 on the home where he lives with his partner and two-year-old daughter.

He told the BBC: ‘I’m in £150,000 worth of debt to my mortgage provider

and I’m paying for a house that’s worth nothing at all.’

Mr Azfal, who bought his home in 2016, told the show: ‘We’re a young family. My partner doesn’t work so we are tied into what we thought would be our forever home. When we realised it was worth nothing at all, it was a big shock.’

All owners on the 13-property site have since found out their homes were not built in line with planning permission.

The developer should have built a gas membrane between the landfill site and the estate, but there is no evidence it did so.

In February, Sherwood Homes went into administration, leaving thousands of pounds worth of work uncompleted.

Former council worker Hamid Khan, who paid £180,000 for his home, also demonstrated the shoddy workmanship on the programme.