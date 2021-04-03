You must quaran-tine in a managed hotel if you’ve travelled from or passed through a country on the list where travel to the UK is banned (sometimes called ‘red list’ countries in the 10 days before their arrival.

Additional Fee You’ll Pay For Spouse, Child, After Traveling from Red List

Children arriving in England from a red-list country should not be travelling alone. Arrangements should be made by the parent or guardian to travel with their child .

Book a managed hotel where you will quaran-tine. Your package will include your managed hotel, transport and your travel test package for tests on day 2 and day 8 of quaran-tine.

You will need to agree to pay for, and book, a quaran-tine package before you complete your passenger locator form and board your return journey to the UK.

The package includes the costs of transport from the port of arrival to the designated hotel, food, accommodation, security, other essential services and testing.

Rate for 1 adult in 1 room for 10 days (11 nights) £1,750 Additional rate for 1 adult (or child over 12) £650 Additional rate for a child aged 5–12 £325

There will be an additional fee if your quaran-tine is extended. The additional day rate specified above is applicable for those who have already stayed in for 10 days.

All package prices will be reviewed before the end of March and may change. While hotels normally set a zero fee for children aged under 3, we are setting this for children under 5 years old because they will not be tested. The proposed zero fee for children under 5 years old will mean that, for now, the government will bear the costs of additional food and drinks consumed by arrivals aged between 3 and 5 years old.

If you have not arranged a quaran-tine package prior to your arrival in England, you face a penalty of up to £4,000 and will still have to pay for your package on arrival.