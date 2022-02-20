Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has called on an ending to portraying cousin marriages in TV drama serials.

Actress Ushna Shah Wants End To Cousin Marriages in Dramas

“As artists & creators we should stop encouraging cousin romances in dramas, ” she said in an Instagram Story, while sharing a news item highlighting the adverse effects of the prevalence of cousin marriages in Pakistan.

“Generations of cousin marriages have resulted in countless health issues & birth defects in children such as thalassemia & learning disabilities. Let’s take this seriously,” she emphasised.

Pakistan tops the list of marriages within blood relations and the number of people suffering from genetic diseases is estimated between 14-16 million while 1.6 million mutations have been found in the country.

Consanguine marriages in Pakistan are 73 percent and the country has the largest community of deaf children. Cousin marriages remain common in the country even though the trend has been declining in

urban areas.

Marrying close family members is a tradition in many countries and among their emigrants, leading to higher rates of genetic disorders.

One billion people worldwide live in countries where marriage among relatives is common. Of this billion, one in three is married to a second cousin or closer relative or is the progeny of such a marriage.

The frequency of genetic disorders among such children is around twice that in children of non-related parents.

In some South Asian, Middle Eastern, and north African countries, as many as half of marriages are consanguineous.

In Pakistan, half of the population marry a first or second cousin, more than in any other country.

The custom in all of these countries is similar, as marrying within the immediate family guarantees that wealth stays in the family. Partners will have similar socioeconomic status and similar family customs. A good relationship may already exist among parents in law. And divorce rates are believed to be lower.