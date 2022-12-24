Actress Tunisha Sharma Died By Suicide On The Sets of TV Show

TV actor Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the sets of a TV show on Saturday. According to news agency ANI, she was declared dead after rushing her to a hospital in Maharashtra, as per the cops. She was starring as Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. 

ANI tweeted, “TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where

she was declared brought dead:

Tunisha made her debut with TV show, Bharat Ka Veer Putra –Maharana Pratap. She appeared in several shows such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah.

Besides this, the 20-year-old also appeared in Bollywood films in small roles. This includes Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho where she essayed the role of Katrina Kaif’s younger version. She was also a part of Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh as Minnie Sinha. Besides this, she also appeared in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.

