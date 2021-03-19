Somy Ali, who in her short career in Bollywood worked with the likes of Saif Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty, in an interview revealed that the only reason she came to India was to marry Salman Khan. “It was 1991 and I was 16. I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went, ‘I have to marry this guy!”

Actress Somy Ali Tell About when Moved to India in 1991 to Marry Salman Khan

She recalled, “I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow. She, of course, sent me off to my room, but I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan,” she told in an interview.

Ali continued, “I was born in Pakistan and had lived there for a few years before I move to Miami, so I spent

a week there, and then landed in India and checked into a five-star hotel. People used to make fun of me because I was a ‘struggling actor’.”

She further revealed, “I was such a misfit in the film industry. I had no interest in pursuing a film career, and my only goal, which sounds preposterous at this age, was that I have to marry Salman.”

She said that she hasn’t been in touch with him, but that she met his mother, Salma Khan when she was visiting Miami a few years ago. She and Salman reportedly dated for eight years. Moreover, talking about her relationship with other Bollywood actors, she revealed, “I found Chunky Pandey very funny and Saif Ali Khan very cheerful.”

Sumi Ali also spent time with Sunil Shetty during acting classes. Born in Karachi in 1976, Somy Ali moved to the United States with her family after completing her primary education.