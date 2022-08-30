Actress Navin Waqar has talked about her married life that how her marriage and divorce affected her.

Actress Navin Waqar opens up about how divorce affected her

In an interview, the Humsafar actress said that of course it was difficult for her to go through this tough time during her career. “Because I was somebody who just started out,” she said by adding, “My first play was Humsafar and it just skyrocketed, giving me the spotlight.”

According to Navin, it was a very difficult transition to go from there and then pull yourself out of it and stand up again. For her, it required a lot of strength. “This whole situation made me realize how strong I was to be able to step out of that and then build myself up again,” she said by adding, “It was a great transition period for me and yes that

has absolutely made me into that person where I don’t want to share my personal life with others.”

Earlier this year. Waqar talked about stereotypical characters that are assigned to female characters and said that in Pakistan people think that it’s clothing that defines the character of women.

The Challawa actress questioned why a man cannot be of a low character. She addressed the question about the famous writer and director Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s popular ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ dialogue and said that why people even write these problematic dialogues, she clapped on Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s dialogue.

She further said that she thinks men and women both are responsible. “We cannot put blame on one gender, the person who has to do bad will always do bad regardless of the ‘gender’.” Waqar continued, “I don’t know Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar will surely be after me after hearing this but these dialogues should not be written, It is wrong.”