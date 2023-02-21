Actress Mashal Khan believes nepotism is essential to get good Roles

The debate on nepotism around the world is in full swing; many have spoken about its vile existence. However, in Pakistan, no one seems to be questioning it, but recently Mashal Khan pointed it out on a talk show.

It all started when the Suno Chanda actor appeared in ‘The Fourth Umpire’ show with Fahad Mustafa in which she took a jab at the industry for promoting nepotism.

In replying to Fahad Mustafa’s question, “What is essential to grab the main lead in the drama?”. The actress instantly replied, “Nepotism is

essential to get a lead role in the industry”.

Then Fahad Mustafa gave er options, social media following, relations, or buttering. She again said that one needs to have good relations in order to fetch a lead role. Mashal Khan gained popularity by playing the role of ‘Kinza’ in the serial which proved to be a breakthrough for her.

In 2019, she appeared in Suno Chanda 2, a sequel to Suno Chanda, and reprise her role of Kinza. She further appeared as antagonist in Mere Humdam and as Sonia in Khaas.

She also appeared as a host in the travel guide show Amazing Nordics on Hum TV. Khan was engaged to actor Ali Ansari since 2017. Later, in 2020, their relationship suddenly ended.