Actress Mahie Gill Says She Prefer to Do Less But Good Work in Films

Actress Mahie Gill is content with her decade-long journey in the Hindi film industry and says she prefers to do less but good work.

“A lot of people tell me I do very little work, ‘dikhte nahi ho’ (you are not visible enough). I think I am a very satisfied person, very content in my life. I prefer to do less work but good work. But it has been very nice,” Mahie told.

Mahie made her debut in Bollywood in 2003 with “Hawayein” but she became a familiar face playing a new-age Paro in Anurag Kashyap’s 2009 release, “Dev.D”. Her notable Bollywood roles have been in “Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster”, “Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns” and “Gulaal”.

She thanks Bollywood for accepting her.

“I am thankful to

the film industry for accepting me and giving me respect, which I had not thought in my wildest dream. I thought I would shift to Bombay and this will happen. So, I think it has been great. I have worked with interesting people, great directors and scripts. So, I am very content. I will keep working,” she said.

Mahie will next be seen in “Durgamati”, where she plays a CBI officer Satakshi Ganguly.

Talking about her role, Mahie said: “She is a tough person and full of authority and interrogates Durgamati and how there is a give and take relationship. Both these people are very strong.”

What prompted her to take up the film?

“I loved the script and the character I am portraying in it because it is very different from what I have been doing so far. It was very different for me. So, this is the reason,” she said.