Actress Javeria Married Her Step Brother Shamoon and People Can’t Get Over It

Pakistani actor, Javeria Abbasi appeared on a talk show and revealed why she chose to marry Shamoon Abbasi who happens to be her step brother as well.

The host explained, “Javeria’s mother and Shamoon’s father got married. Javeria and Shamoon were step-siblings.”

To which Abbasi responded, “People get really confused with this story. So I don’t want to create any confusion. The rest of our siblings were from our mother and father. That’s why people get really confused whether Anoushey Abbasi is my sister or Shamoon’s. She’s both of our sister.”

Shamoon and Anoushey are the kids of Zubair Abbasi (late) but Shamoon comes from her father’s first wife and Anoushey comes from Shamoon’s Dad second wife.

At the same time Shamoon and Javeria Abbasi are step sibling because Javeria ‘s mother was married to Zubair Abbasi ‘ Shamoon’s father.

So Shamoon comes from first wife of Mr Zubair and Javeria comes from first marriage of her mother . Howeever Shamoon and Javeria married very early and after birth of daughter they decide to end their marriage due to differences.

Apparently Javeria’s mother had married Shamoon’s father when she at the time was engaged.

Juvaria married her ex-husband Shamoon at tender age of 17, when he was 22. The two were engaged when their parents got married, and the awkward step-sibling situation was born. The two were married for 10 years before divorcing and have a now adult daughter.

Talking about her divorce, she shared how relationships all come down to chemistry. “Sometimes, things just do not work out. You feel as you mature, you could have done better,” she shared while the rest of the guests agreed. “I was giving an interview recently where I made a point to share how women aren’t helpless. We aren’t helpless, at least I am not. If we are not in a relationship, that doesn’t mean we don’t have a say.”

However, there were times when Javeria shared she felt a man could have been a much-needed support system. “Having said that, I think we [women] realise it too late that we are our own power. If we stand in a queue, we are always preferred to go ahead,” she said. Citing an example of how women are being heard in this era of #MeToo, Javeria asserted, “No one listened to men, so who’s the powerful one here? We are. In this age of #MeToo, how are we whining about helplessness?”

She also pointed how women, instead of relying on the Almighty, try finding comfort in a brother, a father or a husband. “We keep forgetting that there’s a Divine power that can pick us up whenever we fall,” Javeria concluded.

Shamoon is popular for his marriages! According to the rumour mill, and later proved, Shamoon left Javeria for the gorgeous actress, Humamima Malick, whom he later married.

The same year Shamoon and Javeria’s marriage was annulled; he met Humaima Malick, now a ravishing starlet. Love sparked and after a brief ‘getting to know each other’ phase they decided to tie the knot in 2009.