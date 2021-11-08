Actress and model Mashal Khan threatened with acid attack

Popular Pakistani actress and model Mashal Khan has revealed that she has been threatened with acid attacks on social media. She posted a screenshot on her Instagram stories of the comment.

The actress made this revelation through a story posted on Instagram. Mashal Khan said that an account created in the name of a woman named ‘’Heer Halima’’ has threatened to throw acid on her. The model also posted a screenshot of the comment. The account also asked for help in throwing acid on the actress.

The woman wrote in the comment that women like Mashal Khan should be excluded from society. “I want to attack her with acid,

and someone should help me in this matter,” she said.

Describing the threat of a woman named ”Heer Halima” as horrible, Mashal Khan wrote in her response that such people make threats and comments without revealing their identities. The actress also said that she has lodged a complaint with the FIA ​​Cyber ​​Crime unit in this regard.

It should be noted that an IT expert was arrested for committing cyber fraud with actress and host Nadia Khan and transferring the earnings of her YouTube channel to his bank account. Accused Hamad Sami had restored Nadia Khan’s hacked YouTube channel in September 2020, but at the same time, he cleverly transferred the earnings of the actress’ YouTube channel to his bank account.