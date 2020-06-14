Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, Commits Suicide At His Home

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has allegedly died by suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police have confirmed the news of the 34-year-old actor.

A team of Mumbai police has reached the actor’s Bandra apartment and investigation is currently underway, reports Pinkvilla. While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no ‘note’ was found from his residence.

“Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating,” DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson Mumbai Police said.

Sushant’s team shared a message for his fans: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

Sushant Singh Rajput in his last Instagram post spoke of a ‘fleeting life’. Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput a week

before his death on Sunday, had remembered his mother in a throwback post.

The Instagram shot, which also happens to be the last one of his official account, has caught the attention of fans as he speaks about “fleeting life” while remembering his late mother.

“Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two…” he had said in the caption.

Not to mention, just a week ago Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian had also committed suicide after jumping from the 14th floor of her apartment in Mumbai. Sushant had grieved her demise on social media.

The actor’s sudden death is now being mourned by his peers on Twitter, who are taking to the microblogging website to express their sorrow.