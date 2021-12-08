FIA Cyber Crime has arrested the accused who made private videos of stage actresses in a private theater called Shalimar.

Accused Arrested for Making Actresses’ Private Videos On Request Khushboo Khan

It is to be noted that private videos of stage actresses were leaked in a private theater in Lahore recently after which FIA Cyber Crime took the accused into custody.

The videos were made with a secret mobile camera, while the video maker turned out to be a theater co-actor of the victims. The accused named Kashif Chan has been performing in a private theater for four years.

Arrested accused Kashif Chan said that under the pretext of charging, he used to keep mobile phones in the room of actresses. Make videos at the request of another senior actress Khushboo Khan. The actress bribed Chan in exchange for videos.

According to the FIA, videos have also been recovered from the actor’s mobile while a case has also been registered. The names of actress Khushboo Khan, Imran Shoki, and Ahmed are also

present in the FIR while the role of actress Khushboo will be investigated.

According to media the FIA Cyber Crime Wing registered a case against actress Khushboo Khan and others for leaking a video of another stage dancer changing clothes in a private theater in Lahore.

Kashif Chan has been performing at the Shalimar Theater for four years. The arrested accused in his initial statement told FIA that he used to keep mobile actors in the room under the pretext of charging. Kashif told the FIA that the videos were made at the request of actress Khushboo Khan.

The affected actresses have moved to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber ​​Crime Cell for legal action. Meanwhile, the chairman of the theatre, Malik Tariq while says he is not aware of the matter and added that the videos were not made by any of the employees.

According to media reports stage actresses Zara Khan, Mehak, and Silk were secretly filmed private with the help of spy cams in the dressing room of a theater located at Bhatta Chowk in Lahore.