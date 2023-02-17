A SICK man spent almost two years sending abusive, racist, and threatening messages to council employees, aid workers, and Derek Twigg MP.

Abusive racist spent two years sending sick threats to victims in Warrington

Lee Miller, 37, was sentenced at Warrington Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to six counts of ‘sending an electronic message that was offensive, indecent, obscene, or of menacing character’.

Miller, who lived in Fearnhead, at the time of the crimes, would regularly send vociferously violent threats via emails and voicemails.

As well as this he would rant about his hatred of Welsh people, Scousers, foreigners, Asian people, Muslims, people with blue eyes, southerners, potheads, and immigrants, the court heard.

Angela Blackmore, prosecuting, told the court of the negative effect Miller’s tirades had on the people he would send them to, including scaring multiple employees of MP Derek Twigg’s office into avoiding areas they may run into Miller.

Mr Twigg was the subject of many of Miller’s emails and voicemails, including one in which he said, “your days are over now Mr Derek Twigg, your son will be sold to pedos for Labour and Keir Starmer” and told him he was being watched with a sniper rifle.

As well as his threats towards the MP’s office, he would also regularly threaten and send his rants to members of organisations looking to provide him with support for his mental health and find him housing.

The court was also told how many of his messages were racist in nature. His expletive filled rants would regularly feature racially charged slurs and

would talk of how “we need to protect white people” and “wipe foreigners out this country for housing for Runcorn and Widnes people.”

Angela Blackmore told the court of one particularly racially charged email involved him telling a Muslim faith leader that “Adolf Hitler is going to invade Britain from Poland to get rid of Muslims and Asians.”

This email was Miller’s sixth charge of the case, which he sent while on bail for the first five.

Gary Schooler, defending, said that there was a ‘strong element of impulsivity and lack of control’ in the offences.

He mentioned that the defendant had ‘a combination of complex mental conditions’, however noted that he was ‘not incapable of the necessary mental facilities to recognise the effect his actions had on others’.

He argued that Miller was ‘capable of being rehabilitated’ but that prison would have a detrimental effect on his mental health, and therefore his rehabilitation.

District Judge John McGarva, presiding over the case, sentenced Miller to 24 months in jail, suspended, and 35 days of rehabilitation.

Judge McGarva said: “All the messages were offensive, some were obscene, and many were threats to groups of people and specific individuals such as the MP Derek Twigg.”

“Even now I believe you don’t think you did anything wrong by sending these messages.”

He did, however, say the sentence had been suspended in recognition of his mental health.

Finally, he issued a Criminal Behaviour Order, which makes it a criminal offence to contact any of the victims in the case for five years, and will immediately activate his suspended prison sentence if he does so in the next two years.