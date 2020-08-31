Police have booked a doctor and four other suspects on charges of ‘criminal intimidation’ in a case pertaining to the suicide of a young doctor, Dr Maha Ali Shah.

Abusive Ex and New Boyfriends Booked in Dr Maha Ali Death Case Over ‘Criminal Intimidation’

Dr Maha, a resident of Defence, had killed herself by a gunshot on Aug 18 over alleged blackmail by the suspects.

She committed suicide on Tuesday night by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the city after developing differences with her father.

According to police, the victim was unmarried and recently rented a house in Defence area of the city. She originally hailed from Mirpurkhas and was currently living with her parents and younger siblings- two sisters and a brother.

The persons nominated by the family include a close friend of her daughter Junaid, a dentist and another doctor working in the same hospital where Dr Maha was employed.

Her father alleged that a friend and two doctors used to harass Dr Maha which forced her to end her own life. The family also claimed that she was allegedly made addictive of drug substances, added sources.

The FIR registered by her father against Junaid Khan a dentist, Waqas Hasan, Dr Irfan Qureshi, and two others contains sections 334, 337-J (causing hurt by means of poison), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

As per the FIR, Dr Maha developed a friendship with Junaid Khan through his sister in 2016, who allegedly provided drugs to Dr Maha and coaxed her into misusing them. The suspect also allegedly subjected her to criminal assault.

Since then, she’s been allegedly suffering abuse at the hands of him.

Citing recorded statements of people involved in Dr. Maha Shah’s suicide case, police said that Junaid Khan had allegedly

got Maha Ali into drug abuse. It is also alleged that he would take her to various private parties.

Later Junaid’s violent attitude resulted in their falling out.

Fed up by this, Maha entered a friendship with Dr Irfan Qureshi who also proposed to her, prompting threats from Junaid, said the FIR.

According to the report, when Maha told Dr Qureshi about the situation, he allegedly took advantage of the situation and took her to his home on the day of the suicide. At his home, Dr Qureshi gave drugs to Dr Maha and allegedly subjected her to ‘objectionable things’, the FIR claimed.

However, Dr Maha left his place in a fit of rage and returned home where she told her family the entire story. The FIR stated that the deceased told the family that she was being threatened with dire consequences, saying that she would end her life.

Aparently police have confirmed that Maha Ali initially asked Junaid to get her a pistol so that she could commit suicide. However, he did not do so. So she asked another friend, Tabish Qureshi to get her a firearm.

On other hand Junaid along with his lawyer appeared before the police and recorded his statement in the suicide case.

He told the police that he had been in contact with Dr Maha for the last four years. He said that sometimes they also quarrelled. Junaid said that he had telephoned Dr Maha, on the day when she had committed suicide, but she had refused to meet him.

After recording the statement of Dr Maha’s family, the police investigators have declared it a suicide case. They said that there was no clause of filing a case on the basis of suicide, however, legal action could be taken against the accused persons for being the cause of death of an individual.