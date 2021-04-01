As many as 98 passengers, who landed at Karachi airport from various countries tested positive positive, said a four-month report complied by Sindh Health Department.

About 100 Passenger Who Landed in Pakistan from UK, Tested Positive

According to a report showing statistics from December 22, 2020, to March 30, 2021, 98 passengers who landed at the Karachi airport from the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa and other countries tested positive.

11 passengers were diagnosed with the UK variant.

Travel to Pakistan from Category C countries is temporarily restricted and only allowed with NOC from the CAA and negative test report.

Category A countries “do not require test before entry into Pakistan,” according to the CAA notification. These countries, 24 in all, included Australia, China, Iraq, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

All countries not listed in Category A or

C fall under Category B. Travelers from these countries coming to Pakistan will require a negative test which must have been taken 72 hours before travel at the most.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the crisis has claimed 98 more lives and 4,974 fresh cases were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 53,127 and the positivity rate stood at 9.93 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 50,055 tests, taking the total number of tests to 10,247,374 since the first case was reported.

According to the statistics, 106 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition up to 3,303.

Overall 605,274 people have recovered including 2,148 who have regained their health during the past 24 hours.