Abhishek Bachchan is the OG of replies to haters on Twitter, and he has proved that yet again. This is what the actor said when a hater called him ‘good for nothing’.

Abhishek Bachchan Trolled For ‘Beautiful Wife Aishwarya, He Doesn’t Deserve’

Abhishek Bachchan has yet again again responded to a troll with his trademark wit. The actor, who often responds to haters, took on a person who called him ‘good for nothing’. He was commenting on Abhishek’s The Big Bull trailer, which the actor launched earlier this week.

“You are good for nothing buddy…..the only thing which i am jealous of you is that u’ve got a very beautiful wife….and from that too that you don’t even deserve her,” @sparshsaxena789 wrote but Abhishek had a savage reply for the troll. He, at first, very politely thanked him for his opinion and said, “Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo…P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP‘s marital status.”

As soon as Abhishek replied, his fans admired and praised his way of handling such comments.

One of his followers called himself a “proud fan” and wrote, “Only you can give such replies.” Another fan paid his respect to the actor and wrote, “You are always the best with your bang on replies.”

“You are a cut above as on a public platform you deal with trolls with such calmness & dignity,” mentioned a Twitter user in the comment section.

Abhishek has responded to such comments earlier as well. Last year, when a fan said that he gets projects only because he is Amitabh Bachchan’s son, Abhishek said he wished that was the case. When the Twitter user questioned, “Aapko nahi lagta ke aapko filmon mein kaam sirf Amitabh Bachchan ke bete hone ki vajah se milta hai (Don’t you think you get work only because you’re Amitabh Bachchan’s son)?” the Breathe 2 actor said, “Kaash jo aap keh rahe hote sach hota. Sochiye, kitna kaam milta mujhe (I wish what you’re saying was true. Imagine how much work I’d get).”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has a couple of interesting projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Bob Biswas, an off-shoot of Kahaani, and is currently shooting Dasvi. His film The Big Bull will soon head for a release.