Kamani family originated from Gujarat, where Abdullah Kamani went to school with Mahatma Gandhi. Abdullah moved the family to Kenya, where many Indian families had prospered under the British Empire.

Abdullah Who Borrowed £500 in 1968 And Turned it into Billion Pound Business

Abdullah Kamani had borrowed £500 from a friend in 1968 so he could carve out a new life for his family in Britain.

They settled in Manchester, they were 18 members of family living in house in Chorlton including brothers, cousins, children and grandchildren.

Abdullah sold handbags and towels from a market stall, while his wife ran a small fabric shop.

‘We all lived in one rented room above my mum’s shop – seven of us – and we cared for my grandfather too,’ recalls Mr Kamani.

‘Eventually the family raised enough money to buy the shop and flat. I still own it today. I could never part with it. I still drive past it and say a little prayer of thanks, because that’s where it all began.’

Later family invested in property

and founded wholesale textile business Pinstripe, where Mahmud worked, using family connections in India to source garments.

In 2006, Mahmud Kamani decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and start, along with his partner Carol Kane, his own fashion company: Boohoo. Mahmud Kamani turned a Manchester market stall into the fashion mega brand BooHoo.com.

The tiny team moved their products from factory to website at lightning fast speed, now Boohoo has become synonymous with the wildly popular, yet equally controversial, fast-fashion phenomenon. Its sales topped £850 million last year, propelling Mr Kamani to 131st place on The Sunday Times Rich List, with a family fortune of £1.16 billion.

Mr Kamani, who met his wife Aisha at college in Manchester, where they still live, inherited their work ethic and tough negotiating skills.

Nowadays, Mahmud, his wife Aisha and his three sons Umar, Adam and Samir who fly by private jet, holiday in the wealthiest places in the world and own a fleet of expensive cars between them.

Family drives luxury cars and enjoys a lavish lifestyle of jet-setting, sports cars and designer clothes.