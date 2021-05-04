Abdul Waheed, 60, Proves Age is Just a Number, Won the Mr Pakistan 2021 Title

Ustad Abdul Waheed, 60, became the oldest bodybuilder of the country to have won the Mr Pakistan 2021 title.

Ustad Waheed has been taking care of his fitness since the age of 16 and is still practicing it.

According to reports, what is remarkable about the victory of Ustad Waheed is his age and fitness. He said, “I worked hard to stay fit as good health is a gift from God, with which He bestowed His blessings on me until I was 60 years old.”

Just a few months before Ustad Waheed won the title of Mr. Punjab. He has also won the title of Mr. Lahore and won many gold and silver medals.

Now he is eying on the title of Mr. Asia. He said that he wants to make a name for his country.

“Our diet includes roasted meat, pulses, porridge, milk, yogurt, eggs, salads and fruits or dried fruits,” he said. “We eat six to seven meals a day, get proper rest and exercise,” he added.

Growing up

in Batapur along the Bambawali-Ravi-Bedian (BRB) Canal, where he still resides, the young Abdul Waheed was drawn to bodybuilding as a hobby at first. “I started building up my body at 16,” he says. “But at the time, I had no interest in taking part in competitions. I only liked to go to the gym and lift weights. The competitions came later, when my students got after me to enter myself. That was 20 years ago,” he smiles.

Having spent years as a bodybuilding coach at various private gyms, he was finally able to open his own gym — called the New Body Grace Gym — in partnership with a friend. That’s where he now trains himself. And that’s where he trains others, too.

Waheed said that he takes a meagre amount of Rs100 from people for training and even pays from his pocket if someone cannot pay the fees.

“I want to work for the youth and if I live up to 100 years and have the courage, I will continue doing so,” said Waheed. He added that he now wants the government’s support so he can make a name for Pakistan by competing on an international level.