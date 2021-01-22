Abdul Qavi’s Family Locked Him Inside Room Following Video Scandal With Hareem Shah

The family of controversial religious cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi has Friday locked him in a house room and forcibly took away his phone after his objectionable videos went viral on social media.

The family has said Mufti Abdul Qavi has severely hurt their reputation. They have thus renounced his Mufti title.

“Call him Abdul Qavi only,” the family said earlier today.

It added the family is getting him psychiatric treatment and he has been detained inside a locked room with no mobile phone.

It may be noted that this development followed the episode happening last week in which TikToker

Hareem Shah slapped Qavi in a video and released it online.

The video was followed by series of other clips that were filmed secretly wherein Qavi can be seen having offensive conversations.

