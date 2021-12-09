Abdul Elahi, 26, was branded ‘in a league of his own’ at the start of his sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, after he admitted 158 charges committed against 72 complainants. He is believed to have tried to exploit victims globally in 34 different countries.

Abdul Elahi, 26, from Birmingham Branded ‘One of the Worst Online Predators Ever Eeen’

The former McDonald’s worker, from Sparkhill, Birmingham, used fake names to target up to 2,000 women and children online, offering them cash to send him back pictures and videos of themselves.

While living under the roof of his parents, he then persuaded his victims to send him more depraved material including humiliating videos of them taking part in abuse with other children and siblings.

He also forced some of his victims to self-mutilate and blackmailed women to send him footage of themselves abusing young children.

One boy’s father told the court today that his son has written multiple suicide notes and took a knife from the kitchen after being abused on the orders of Elahi.

Another victim, who was 17 at the time, developed severe body dysmorphia, dropping to just 5st 7lbs (80 pounds) in weight, and also became suicidal after footage of herself she was forced to send to Elahi ended up on a porn website.

Meanwhile Kirsty Nicholls, 35, from Middlesex, was also in the

dock today after she abused a boy on Elahi’s instructions.

From the sales of his material, Elahi would launder the money through Amazon gift cards and buy electrical goods and sell them on for cash, the court heard.

In one single sale, he traded a terabyte of sick images and footage – amounting to 1,000 hours of video and 310,000 photos.

The court heard today how he was ‘juggling’ many tens of potential victims at any one time.

Elahi was arrested by the National Crime Agency in December 2018 but was released, after which he was able to continue his offending until August 2020, despite being on bail.

Prosecutor Adrian Langdale QC told the court on Wednesday: ‘The whole persona, the whole arrangement, was a sham from the very beginning.

‘He simply, it would appear, saw his victims as a way of making money. Victims were targeted day after day, with no let-up from Mr Elahi.’

The court heard that some women and young girls were blackmailed into abusing a baby or a sibling by Elahi, who had offered to pay off debts with Bitcoin.

Elahi also ‘acted as a mentor’ to other online abusers, the court heard, with ‘copy-cat’ offenders targeting some of his victims, the Crown alleges.

Around 550 females in Britain are believed to have been targeted by Elahi, with almost 2,000 identified altogether in the UK and US.

Elahi is expected to be sentenced later this week.